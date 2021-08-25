Tips to help your child get a good night’s sleep as school starts again

ST. LOUIS – Many of our kids are headed back to the classroom but their sleeping schedule is all out of whack. It’s important to get a good night’s rest, so the students can be focused and productive.

Mark Mueller, owner of Mueller Furniture, explained out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck what is needed in order to get a good night’s sleep.

Mueller suggests parents create a regular bedtime for their kids. He said to make sure the children have a clean, calm, and cool room.

He also encourages parents to be sure children don’t have caffeine too close to bedtime.

