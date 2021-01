ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Historical Society will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday with several online events, including a youth activism workshop.

Museum Educator Ellie McNeal tells us, there will be a virtual workshop for students ages 6 to 12 and another for students ages 12 to 18. McNeal also tells us what they will learn, and how a massive celebration of the civil-rights icon will go on during a pandemic.