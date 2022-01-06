‘It’s my turn,’ former St. Louis Rams Torry Holt talks Hall of Fame chances

ST. LOUIS – In about a week and a half, the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee will decide the class of 2022. Inductees will be announced on February 10. Former St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt is one of those finalists. He is hoping the 3rd time is the charm and that he will join former St. Louis “greatest show on turf” teammates Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Aeneas Williams to get the gold jacket.

Torry Holt joined FOX 2 Thursday morning to talk about his hall of fame nomination and his charitable foundation with his brother. Click here for more information.