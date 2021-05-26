Tour Lafayette Square homes and gardens and bid on auction items

ST. LOUIS – The character, history, and beauty of Victorian homes in Lafayette Square will be on display this week.

It’s the 51st Annual Lafayette Square Spring Virtual House Tour & Auction.

This is the first time in the history of the tours that the viewer can go through all of the floors of the home.

Jill Peckinpaugh is an organizer with the event and she said there is a new live garden tour this year. People can look at seven different beautiful and walkable gardens. She also said there will be a trolley for those that are unable to walk between gardens. There will also be vendor booths set up in and around the Lafayette Square area.

The auction is also new this year, and the items can be seen on the event website right now. People can win trips, homes, antiques, quilts, wine, and more.

Bids can start being placed on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. The auction closes Monday morning at 5:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.