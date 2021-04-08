Tourism ramping back up in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There has been a lot of uncertainty about how this summer will ultimately turn out. It appears things are turning the corner with COVID-19 and we are hoping for big crowds by June or July. The good news is that tourism in downtown St. Louis is already starting to pick up.



Joining us this morning to talk about what some attractions and businesses are seeing in downtown already this year is Cam Schoeffel. He is the marketing director at union station.

Union Station has been revitalized over the past few years. There is now an Aquarium, The Wheel, and The Soda Fountain.

“Luau in the Lou” is an ongoing series of events with fire and light shows at Union Station. Learn more here.