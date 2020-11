ST. LOUIS – The annual Toys for Tots campaign is now officially underway and ready to receive donations for Christmas.

The annual event collects new unwrapped toys to help bring the joy of christmas to less fortunate children.

Since the program was founded in 1947, it’s donated more than 584 million toys to help over 265 million children.

To find a toy drop-off or donation site near you visit ToysForTots.org.