ST. LOUIS – Trader Joe’s has recalled more than 4,000 pounds of their gluten-free battered halibut.

A seafood company has recalled the fish because it contains undeclared wheat and milk allergens.

The product was sold in 10-ounce containers with a “best by” date of Nov. 5, 2021.

The affected Trader Joe’s Gluten-Free Battered Halibut was sold in 19 states including Missouri and Illinois.