ST. LOUIS – Trainers at Life Time West County-Chesterfield are ready to help keep athletes in the gym by training their immune systems.

The center offers these tips to stay well while working out.

1. Take supplements to benefit your immune system such as a multivitamin, magnesium and vitamin D.

2. Move Daily.

3. Eat a nutrient-dense diet.

4. Control your stress by taking breaks throughout the day. Also, practice stress-reductions through yoga or meditation.

5. Avoid inflammatory foods such as alcohol, sugars, and artificial sweeteners.



