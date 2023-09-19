ST. LOUIS – It’s one of St. Louis’ most popular holiday traditions. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to the Enterprise Center this Christmas.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back on the road, touring with their show. It’s ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More.’

The band will perform two shows in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center on December 17 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. FOX 2’s Amelia Mugavero spoke with Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Al Pitrella and Kayla Reeves about what different things fans can expect from this time around.

For more information about the orchestra, click here.