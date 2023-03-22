ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Transition to Position Career Conference will gather employers and jobseekers Wednesday, March 29 in Creve Coeur.

Svetlana Kogan is an independent consultant for Pure Haven, which promises products that are free of harmful ingredients. She is also a conference sponsor.

Danielle Lindsey is a recruiting manager for Mutual of Omaha Advisors Gateway Division Office. The company will be looking for talent at the conference. There will also be a networking happy hour open to the public.

Transition to Position

Career Conference

Wednesday, March 29

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. CDT

Networking Happy Hour Open to the public from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Holiday Inn – Creve Coeur

1030 Woodcrest Terrace Dr.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

https://bit.ly/3ZNGp8W