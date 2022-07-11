ST. LOUIS – Not being able to travel for whatever reason?

The next best thing is to let our next two guests do it for you. They call themselves “accidental travel hosts” and they’re taking you along on their 8-episode journey to 101 Places To Party Before You Die.

The show airs on Tru-TV starting Thursday, July 14 as they venture across the United States to show you what you’re missing off the beaten path.

The hosts of the show Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus share what to expect on the show. For more information, click here.