MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Dozens of eateries are ready to feed fans at the Taste of Maplewood Street Festival.



Kateri Meyer owns Traveling Tea. She shows off some of her brews on FOX2. Event Vice Chair Chris Rayburn owns The Blue Duck. He shares the other restaurants keeping festival-goers full.

Taste of Maplewood

Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21

Sutton Blvd. (South of Manchester)

Maplewood, MO

https://midcountychamber.org/programs-events/tom/

https://www.traveling-tea.com/