ST. LOUIS – Tribe228 will celebrate Juneteenth with a look at fashion, history, and culture.

Owner Adjo Honsou explains the dress code. There will also be procedures in place to help guests avoid COVID-19 at this ticketed event.

A Multicultural Juneteenth Celebration

4205 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63108

6 – 10 p.m.

Click here for tickets and more information.