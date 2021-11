ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis International Film Festival draws talent from around the world. Movies are being shown across the St. Louis area through Sunday, November 21.

“Try Harder” focuses on challenges faced by teenagers at a top-ranked high school. Director Debbie Lum explained her inspiration behind the film.

It will be screened on Saturday, Nov 20 at 1 p.m. at the Tivoli Theatre.

