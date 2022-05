ST. LOUIS – The Missouri History Museum kicks off Twilight Thursdays on May 12. The live music series is on the front lawn of the museum. Jody Sowell is the Managing Director of Public History. He previewed the lineup. He also has more on the final weeks of the Beyond the Ballot Exhibit featuring women’s fight for voting rights.

Twilight Thursdays

May 12, 19, and 26

6 – 8 p.m. CDT.

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/twilight-thursdays