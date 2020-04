Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Twisted Roots Brewing is now joining the many St. Louis area businesses giving back to the community. Their location is currently closed for regular business but they are are still brewing.

Kris Wangelin from twisted Roots Brewing joined Fox 2 via Skype to talk about why he decided to give free beer growlers to first responders and medical staff!

For more information visit: www.twistedrootsbrewing.com