3 Blues legends invest in medical marijuana dispensary in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Missouri’s first medical marijuana retail sale was just over a year ago, and now there are about 180,000 registered patients with authorized use cards. Just over 15,000 license holders are St. Louis County residents.

“Hippos” is the only medical marijuana dispensary operating in the Chesterfield Valley. It is a “seed-to-sale” company, meaning they grow what they sell. Two of their main investors are former Blues legends Brett Hull and Kelly Chase. The third is Barret Jackman. Hull and Chase had the details from the store in Chesterfield.

Hippos is located at 17409 – G Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. Click here for more information.