Two-day job fair hosted by AOS Staffing begins today

ST. LOUIS – If you are looking for your next career opportunity, there are plenty of jobs you can be interviewed for from entry-level to skilled trades to professional positions.

Charlotte Hammond is the president of Challenge Unlimited. She had the details of the two-day job fair out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The job fair is Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at AOS Staffing located at 11830 Borman Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63146.

Click here for more information or call 314-474-0228.