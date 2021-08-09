Two St. Louis brothers rehab local properties on new HGTV show

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis brothers are set to star in a new HGTV show called “Flip it to the Maccs.”

The show features Jon and Willie McMiller as they rehab and flip St. Louis properties.

After years of working in construction for their father, Jon and Willie started their own real estate and renovation business.

John is a licensed real estate agent and builder. His brother Willie is a standup comic who reinvests his profits into improving the community.

The brothers started filming in May. The show will air on HGTV in spring 2022 or summer 2022.