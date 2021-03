ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis non-profits are banding together to bring you the Second Chance Ranch. It’s a sanctuary for old and sick dogs and cats. The first-of-its-kind effort has been made possible by the Wet Nose Project and Clare’s House.

Co-founder of the Wet Nose Project Tracy Rumpf has the details on the project.

Clare’s House fundraising night is Tuesday night from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse on Kirkwood Road.

