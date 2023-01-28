ST. LOUIS – Two women, Allison Cousins and Riley Foster, recently launched a new St. Louis-based dating app.

The app is called Approach Dating, also the name of the start-up company from Cousins and Foster. What makes their dating app different than others on the market is that they host many meet-up events. There are several planned over the next few weeks.

Their key demographic is single young professionals who may have moved to the St. Louis area for a new job. The app is now available via Apple and Google Play. For more information, click here.