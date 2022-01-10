Types of skin irregularities to look out for

ST. LOUIS – Last week there was a story about a young woman attending an NHL game and sitting behind the bench. She noticed an oddly-shaped mole on the back of one of the equipment personnel’s neck. The medical student showed him a message on her phone, saying it may be cancerous and to get it checked. So, he did, and a biopsy revealed that it had cancerous cells and it was life-threatening. He then had it removed and has since thanked the young woman for letting him know. So we want to know, do you know your moles? Dr. Kyle Johnson from mercy clinic family medicine to talk about it.

