ST. LOUIS – In previous years we showed you this great event, where area firefighters participated in the American Lung Association’s “Fight For Air” climb.

University City firefighter Daniel Jones has done it 5-times and has raised $1,750 to help fight lung disease.

Now he is being honored for his efforts by being featured in the 2022 Firefighter Calendar. It features firefighters across 40 cities across the country.

Click here to purchase the calendar.