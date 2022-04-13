ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You have a few more days to help survivors of the war in Ukraine and enjoy a national and family tradition.

Scott Lohse is pastor of St. Martin’s United Church of Christ in Dittmer, Mo. He honors his wife’s Ukrainian heritage, by decorating Lenten eggs in the Ukrainian Tradition.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lohse’s gesture took on a new mission. He is giving away specially-painted eggs. The eggs have the national colors of Ukraine and the country’s national bloom, the sunflower.

You can donate until Easter Sunday, April 17 at GoFundMe.com.

St. Martin’s United Church of Christ

7890 Dittmer Ridge Rd.

Dittmer, MO

