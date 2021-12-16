Ultimate Cosmetology and Barber Academy hosts hair show

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The students of the Ultimate Cosmetology and Barber Academy will have a Winter Wonderland Hair Show. The event will raise money for books and tuition.
​​​​​​​
Winter Wonderland Hair Show
Tuesday, December 21st
6 – 8 p.m.
The UCBA
10420 W. Florissant
Ferguson, MO
https://theucba.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News