ST. LOUIS – Business is booming for the creator of the Flipstik. Akeem Shannon was featured on Shark Tank and is a recipient of the UMSL Accelerate Grant. He has reached a new level now as the Flipstick made its national debut in a huge department store. Akeem had the details on the product’s recent launch in over 300 Target stores nationwide. Click here to learn more about Flipstik.

