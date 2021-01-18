UMSL celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with music, speeches and a service project

ST. LOUIS – The University of Missouri at St. Louis will celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Holiday with music, speeches, and a service project.

Tanisha Stevens is the UMSL Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. She tells us how the school will continue celebrating Dr. King’s civil-rights activism, even during a pandemic. She will also tell us how students and staff will help the community.

The event starts Monday at 11 a.m.

Click here for the full schedule. Click here to register for the virtual event.