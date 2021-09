ST. LOUIS – The UMSL Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Accelerator has helped to propel several businesses and it is growing and expanding! They give a boost to entrepreneurs and business owners with great ideas and they are ready to keep it going.

Dan Lauer is the accelerator’s founding executive director. He explained the details of the reception happening Wednesday night to celebrate the opening of applications for the accelerator’s second cohort.

Click here for more information.