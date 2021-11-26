UMSL’s entrepreneur accelerator announces 15 finalists for $50k grant

ST. LOUIS – The creators and inventors in the St. Louis area have gained a huge helping hand from UMSL Accelerate. They support entrepreneurs through a $50,000 grant and connections to the right people. The entrepreneurs have to compete for this support, and the 15 finalists for this round have been announced.

Monique Bynum is the managing director of UMSL’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Accelerator. She stopped by the FOX 2 studios and explained that there will be six winners announced on December 8. The announcement will be made on Facebook Live through the UMSL Accelerate Facebook page.

Click here for more information.