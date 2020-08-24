ST. LOUIS – Uncle Nearest Whiskey celebrates the first-known Black master distiller and helps bartenders stay safe from COVID-19.

CEO Fawn Weaver shared the story of Nearest Green, the namesake for Uncle Nearest. She also told us how the company distributed face masks to bartenders, restaurant workers, healthcare workers, and liquor-store workers.

The company even sent cloth masks to the extremely vulnerable African-American communities in New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, and other cities.

