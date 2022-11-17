ST. LOUIS – Underneath: Children of the Sun will screen at Westport Playhouse Friday and Saturday.

Filmmaker David Kirkman is also an artist in resident at Washington University. The film is part of his research project into Afrofturism, the blending of stories about the African diaspora and science fiction.

“Underneath: Children of the Sun” by Woke Nation Studios

November 18 & 19

Westport Playhouse

635 W Port Plaza Dr.

Maryland Heights, MO 63146

https://thewestportplayhouse.com/

Trailer: https://bit.ly/3AmLASO