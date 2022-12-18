ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is known as America’s first soccer capital. The Gateway City has produced 90 national champions, 76 members of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams, and 34 members of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Author Dave Lange has chronicled the city’s importance to the beautiful game with the second edition of “Soccer Made in St. Louis: A History of the Game in America’s First Soccer Capital.”

It’s the second edition because plenty has happened since the first edition was published in 2011. Lange combines material from more than 100 sources, with interviews with 122 coaches, owners, and players.