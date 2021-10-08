Union Station’s family-friendly Halloween activities start today

ST. LOUIS – It’s spooky season at St. Louis Union Station and even the Saint Louis Aquarium is getting into the spirit.

The haunted happenings start there on Friday, October 8.

Union Station’s Train or Treat will happen daily until October 31. The activities are open Mondays through Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Fridays through Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There is a family-friendly haunted maze, pumpkin picking, a haunted train walk-through, and more.

Guests are encouraged to wear their costumes.

Tickets range from $24.99 to $35.

All guests 5 and older are required to wear a mask.

