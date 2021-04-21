United Brotherhood of Carpenters works to fix shortage of tradesman

ST. LOUIS – You could make up to $100,000 a year with a solid union job in the trades and now is a good time to maybe switch to this career.

There is a shortage of licensed plumbers, electricians, and carpenters.

Career Connections program coordinator RJ Catizon explains why there is a shortage and how people can get into a trade job.

Catizon said taking shop, career and technical education programs, and carpentry classes out of the education system has directly effected the job market.

During the pandemic in 2020 there was an average of 707 job postings per month in the construction industry across Missouri.

“We have people who are interested in this. The problem is, is that for years prior there hasn’t been a lot of opportunities to be able to skill them up and prepare them for day one,” Catizon said.

Students will learn basic carpentry skills from The United Brotherhood of Carpenters Career Connections Program. Then when they graduate from high school and enter the union’s registered apprenticeship programs across Missouri, they will go right into the career path. Both of these programs are at no-cost to the student.

