MONROE COUNTY, Ill. - A home was completely lost to a fire in Hecker, Illinois Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at a home located on West Monroe Street at about 6 a.m. Chris Egner is the homeowner. At the time the fire started, Egner said all he saw was black, and then he got out of the home as fast as possible. He was uninjured. His two dogs made it out but he said his parrot didn't.