United Way places volunteers with opportunities in the community

ST. LOUIS – Something magical happens when people volunteer. They get fulfilled and some even say they are more blessed by helping others reach their goals.

This week we celebrate National Volunteer Week. Vice President of United Way’s Volunteer Center Rick Skinner has some ways for people to get involved.

“It is so inspiring to see so many local volunteers raising their hands and wanting to help make our community a better place to live and work,” Skinner said.

In the midst of the pandemic some are still wanting to volunteer, but are worried about going out into the community. Skinner said there are ways people can volunteer from their own home. People can put together first responder kits, nurse appreciation kits, or do something to help in their own neighborhood.

Earth Day is Thursday and Skinner said volunteers don’t have to be a part of a huge effort, just doing your part to beatify your own neighborhood is enough.

Skinner said his volunteer center connected more than 6,000 volunteers to more than 200 virtual and COVID related volunteer opportunities in 2020. All of this added up to about 11,000 hours of service and more than $300,000 invested in the community.

Click here to learn more about volunteer opportunities.