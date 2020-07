ST. LOUIS – Togetherness, unity, and reconciliation, are some words used to describe a special event a week from Friday, July 31 at Kiener Plaza.

Randy Mayfield; singer, songwriter, and preacher joined Fox 2 to discuss how the St. Louis Reconciliation Network striving to bring together the faith-based organizations around the area that are doing the difficult work of racial unity, education, and equality to our great city

For more information visit: www.stlrn.org