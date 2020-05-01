Breaking News
University City announce plans for senior graduation

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, graduations are going virtual, drive-thru, and socially-distanced. The school had seniors pick up their caps and gowns, curbside. The community put up lawn signs to encourage students stuck at home. The district gave meals to students who depend on school for breakfast and lunch.

Dr. Hardin-Bartley tells us how the district plans to keep students and families safe during graduation ceremonies.

Learn how the district is supporting all the students in the district at www.facebook.com/ucityschools/.

