Unstoppable Together Movement to host women’s job summit

ST. LOUIS – It was one week ago today the country’s first female, Black, and South Asian Vice President took office; there is a record 141 women that will serve in congress this year.

There’s also a record number of female CEO’s in the fortune 500, but the pandemic has still negatively and disproportionately affected working women. It hurt the strides they made over the last decade.

President and CEO of The Institute for Women’s Policy Research Dr. C. Nicole Mason joined us to talk more about growing unemployment for women.

The Unstoppable Together Movement is hosting a virtual job summit that is free on Feb. 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST.

For more information about the virtual job summit, visit No7Beaty.com/unstoppable.