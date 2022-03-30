ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is looking for grown-ups ready to nurture young minds.

Dr. Gwendolyn Biggs, the Urban League’s vice president for Head Start and Early Head Start, explains what candidates can expect at the Job News USA Career Fair. She shares how candidates need to have a passion for children. She also lists some of the open positions and incentives.

JOBNews USA Career Fair

Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

Orlando’s Events and Conference Centers

2050 Dorsett Village

Maryland Heights, Mo. 63043