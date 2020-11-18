Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis distributing Thanksgiving turkeys

ST. LOUIS – Thanksgiving is a week from Thursday and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is doing their part to help as many people as they can with a turkey dinner.

President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Michael McMillan told FOX 2’s Randi Naughton where people can get some help with their Thanksgiving meals.

People can get a turkey on Tuesday, November 24 at the Urban League’s Jennings Empowerment Center at 8960 Jennings Station Road from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. They are also giving out turkeys on Tuesday in Cahokia,. Illinois at the Cahokia Fitness Center at 509 Camp Jackson Road from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This is the Urban Leagues 23rd annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution.