Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis’ food drive will help up to 5,000 families

ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has provided emergency relief to more than 100,000 area families.

Food insecurity and the lingering impacts on families continue to be a real problem, even a year into the pandemic. The Urban League is holding another food drive Saturday, April 24.

President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Michael McMillan talks about the food drive and how the organization plans to honor the National Guard.

The Urban League’s Roy E. Gillespie Emergency Relief Distribution is from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at St. Louis Community College’s Florissant Valley campus.

This is the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis’ 31st event. They will give up to 5,000 families the necessities they need. That is worth about $250,000 in donations.

“We are very hopeful that all of us can get back to life as pre-pandemic by the end of the year,” McMillan said.

This is the last large-scale event that the organization will have on the weekend at an alternate location. McMillan said future events will be at Urban League locations.

