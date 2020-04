Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - In a matter of a few days, many across the country and in our area lost their jobs as well as the ability to buy necessities like food and toiletries.

Jamie Dennis with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis joined Fox 2 via phone to discuss how The Urban League is stepping in to help families who are struggling during these difficult times.

The drive-thru will be held Friday from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on 1330 Aubert Avenue behind the Victor Roberts building.