Urban League works to make low-income children Kindergarten ready

ST. LOUIS – Thursday was FOX 2 and KPLR 11’s parent company Nexstar’s Founders Day and in honor of the day, employees from the station went to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to pack food boxes for folks in need.

Proper nutrition is especially important for young learning minds.

Dr. Gwendolyn Diggs is the vice president of Head Start at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. She explains this important program from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Head Start is a national program, and locally 931 children ages six weeks to five years are enrolled.

Click here to learn more.