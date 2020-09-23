US cruise lines to test every passenger for COVID-19 before boarding

ST. LOUIS – United States cruise lines say once they resume sailing, they will test every single passenger for COVID-19 before they board the ship.

Cruise lines will also require passengers and crew to wear masks while onboard whenever physical distancing can not be maintained.

The new safety plan allows limited shore excursions with masks on, but

passengers who don’t comply won’t be allowed to board the ship again.

So far, no date has been set for cruising to resume in the U.S., the Caribbean, and Mexico. The CDC has a “no sail order” for U.S. waters through the end of September.