US experiences record number of gun sales in 2020

ST. LOUIS – A record number of 16.7 million guns were sold between January and September of this year.

The total exceeds the previous record last election year in 2016 when 16.6 million guns were sold.

According to the Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting group, firearm sales are up 66 percent this year compared to 2019.

The biggest spike in gun sales was from March to August at the height of the covid lockdowns and George Floyd protests.

It’s been first-time gun buyers driving up sales this year with 40 percent of those buyers being women.