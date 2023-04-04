ST. LOUIS – Vaisakhi celebrates the Festival of Harvesting in the St. Louis area on Saturday afternoon. The people of Punjab in northern India, which is the wheat bowl of the country, will also celebrate.

Sikhs of STL will celebrate the springtime festival. Founder Deb Bhatia also points out that in parts of India, the occasion also marks the Indian Solar New Year.

In St. Louis, there will be a DJ, stage performances, free food, free health check-ups, free turban-tying classes, an exhibition of the Journey of Sikhs in America, and Spices of India. The event is free and open to all.

Saint Louis Vaisakhi

The Festival of Harvesting

Saturday, April 15

1 – 5 p.m. CDT

Tower Grove Park

West Gate Entrance

4701 Northwest Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.facebook.com/SikhsOfSTL?mibextid=LQQJ4d