ST. LOUIS – Vaisakhi celebrates the Festival of Harvesting in the St. Louis area on Saturday afternoon. The people of Punjab in northern India, which is the wheat bowl of the country, will also celebrate.
Sikhs of STL will celebrate the springtime festival. Founder Deb Bhatia also points out that in parts of India, the occasion also marks the Indian Solar New Year.
In St. Louis, there will be a DJ, stage performances, free food, free health check-ups, free turban-tying classes, an exhibition of the Journey of Sikhs in America, and Spices of India. The event is free and open to all.
Saint Louis Vaisakhi
The Festival of Harvesting
Saturday, April 15
1 – 5 p.m. CDT
Tower Grove Park
West Gate Entrance
4701 Northwest Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63110