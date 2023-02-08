ST. LOUIS – Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county.
Glenn Jones is best known for his hit “We’ve Only Just Begun”. He will headline the night of romantic music. St. Louis Blue and R&B vocalist Terry Rogers will open the set.
A Night of Love & Laughter with Glenn Jones
Monday, February 13
7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. CST
The Phoenix
2508 Target Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63136
https://bit.ly/3jO0IDk
Terry Rogers
Tuesday, February 14
Doors at 7:00 p.m. CST
Jazzy 159
5225 N. Illinois St.
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Call (618) 501-7624 and tickets at the door