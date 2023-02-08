ST. LOUIS – Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county.

Glenn Jones is best known for his hit “We’ve Only Just Begun”. He will headline the night of romantic music. St. Louis Blue and R&B vocalist Terry Rogers will open the set.

A Night of Love & Laughter with Glenn Jones

Monday, February 13

7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. CST

The Phoenix

2508 Target Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63136

https://bit.ly/3jO0IDk

Terry Rogers

Tuesday, February 14

Doors at 7:00 p.m. CST

Jazzy 159

5225 N. Illinois St.

Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Call (618) 501-7624 and tickets at the door