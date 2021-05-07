Variety The Children’s Charity helps young actor with stutter gain confidence

ST. LOUIS – Variety The Children’s Charity is looking to change the lives of local children with special needs through everyday possabilities.

They’re showing the impact Variety has had on local families.

IV Diel is budding young actor who has been cast in the Variety productions of “Mary Poppins” and “The Music Man.” Even though IV has a speech impediment, Variety helps him have the opportunity to gain confidence and enjoy the theatre arts.

James Diel is IV’s dad and he said he is very appreciative of all the opportunities Variety has given IV.

Variety The Children’s Charity is working to raise more than $1.5 million to help kids like IV through their “Everyday Possabilities” campaign.

Click here to learn more and donate.