Variety The Children’s Charity works to raise $1.5 million for kids with special needs

ST. LOUIS – A local charity is working to raise more than $1.5 million to help change the lives of kids with special needs.

Variety The Children’s Charity recently announced the “Everyday Possabilities” campaign to achieve their goal.

Candice Williams and her daughter Jada, 17, have been a part of Variety for about 7 years and are now helping with this new effort.

The charity was able to provide Jada with a new power wheelchair. The chair allows Jada to get up and do everyday activities easier. It gives Jada a lot of independence.

